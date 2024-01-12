Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 3.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $91,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $48,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Shares of SPSC opened at $181.24 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.51 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

