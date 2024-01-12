Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,140 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Driven Brands worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 31.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 73.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.