Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 2,425 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Evolent Health worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $80,930,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Evolent Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $23,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 735,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $31.91 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

