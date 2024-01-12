Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 43,727 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Vericel comprises approximately 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Vericel worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vericel by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 534,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 216.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 271,727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 163.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 247,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 209,301 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of VCEL opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

