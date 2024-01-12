Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 988 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Bio-Techne worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $188,929,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after buying an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

TECH stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

