Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 102,402 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,402 shares during the quarter. Arhaus accounts for 1.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Arhaus worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arhaus by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

