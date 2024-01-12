Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $18 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514,144 shares during the period. ExlService comprises approximately 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 453.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 426.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $30.56 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

