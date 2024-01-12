Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises approximately 3.3% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Littelfuse worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.3 %

LFUS opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.