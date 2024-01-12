2,545 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

