Unionview LLC Acquires 1,641 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

