Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,233,000 after acquiring an additional 421,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $142.72 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.