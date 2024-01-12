Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

