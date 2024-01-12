Peoples Bank KS Purchases New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $453.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

