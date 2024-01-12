Peoples Bank KS Invests $400,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 138,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

IWC opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $897.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

