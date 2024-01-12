Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 233.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 274.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,240,761 shares of company stock worth $184,194,377. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

