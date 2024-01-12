MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 4.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.24. 1,381,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,213,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

