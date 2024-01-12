Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $156.00

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 156 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.01), with a volume of 1069301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.20 ($2.17).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.46) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 400 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.83 ($3.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.09. The firm has a market cap of £235.16 million, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Lily Liu acquired 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($52,262.59). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($23,581.90). Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company's stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

