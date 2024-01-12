Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.24. 1,383,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,819,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after buying an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,521,000 after buying an additional 2,792,429 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $15,266,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also

