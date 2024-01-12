Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. 248,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 584,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.