Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

