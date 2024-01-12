Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

