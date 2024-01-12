Grove Bank & Trust Takes $287,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,717,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,919,000 after buying an additional 152,109 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

