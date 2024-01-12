Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

