The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 167,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

