Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,626 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $179.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average of $165.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.