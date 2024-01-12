Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 285,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 203,169 shares.The stock last traded at $45.95 and had previously closed at $45.86.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.