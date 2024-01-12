MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.80. Approximately 126,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 404,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

