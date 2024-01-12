Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.51. 1,165,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,906,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,528 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oscar Health by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 361,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.