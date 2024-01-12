Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.61

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 1194839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares lowered Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6747405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

