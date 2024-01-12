iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 129 shares.The stock last traded at $56.14 and had previously closed at $56.04.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

