Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Up 3.8%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.31 and last traded at $20.25. 255,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 425,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpine Immune Sciences

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences



Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Articles

