Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 3.9%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 34,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 119,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Corporación América Airports Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 965,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

