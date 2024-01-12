Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.77 and last traded at $66.77. 142,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 369,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $18,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $20,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth about $20,658,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

