Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 1,073,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,134,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

