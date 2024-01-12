CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 205,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,133,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Specifically, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,779 shares of company stock worth $3,055,866. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

