CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 205,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,133,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
Specifically, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,779 shares of company stock worth $3,055,866. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.
CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
