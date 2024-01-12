Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.95

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 23589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,329,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

