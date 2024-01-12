Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Down 4.2%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 185,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,263,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LBPH. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

