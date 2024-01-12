The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $297.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.28.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

