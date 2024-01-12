Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.11% of Trex worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Trex by 98,060.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,673,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,407,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.24. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

