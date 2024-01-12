VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,457,000 after purchasing an additional 383,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,447,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,386,000 after purchasing an additional 807,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,882,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,986,000 after purchasing an additional 764,836 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI opened at $31.17 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

