Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $6.82 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

