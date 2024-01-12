First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 6,692 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCH opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $647.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

