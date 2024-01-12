Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $204.20 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $157.30 and a one year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.82.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,494. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.