STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Holdings Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average of $218.83. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

