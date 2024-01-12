T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 115,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 151.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 454,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,711,000 after buying an additional 274,235 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

