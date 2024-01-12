Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $228.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.42.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

