QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 116,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 264,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,840 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

