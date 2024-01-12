Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -369.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

