Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Expands By 814.3%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

KRNLW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.