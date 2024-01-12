Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Expands By 800.0%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.